Sanaria Readies New Malaria Vaccine

Sanaria and the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI) have opened a plant in Rockville, Md., to manufacture the first vaccine using a weakened malaria parasite. Overcoming obstacles to large-scale production, Sanaria's approach involves safely raising aseptically produced mosquitoes carrying Plasmodium falciparum, irradiating them to weaken the parasite, and then harvesting the parasite from the insects' salivary glands. Sanaria plans to begin clinical testing next year. Along with MVI, Sanaria has support from NIH and the Department of Defense.
