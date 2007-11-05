Solvay Refocuses Its Fluorochemicals

Solvay is realigning its fluorochemicals operation on high-value-added specialties and downsizing its production of commodities, including refrigerant gases, which have been hit by low-cost competition from Asian manufacturers. Solvay will concentrate on fluoride specialties for markets such as brazing, electronics, medical propellants, and foaming. About 250 jobs at five sites in Germany, Italy, and Spain will be cut from a current total of about 730.
