Dow Will Close Polypropylene Plant

Dow Chemical will end polypropylene production at its St. Charles Operations in Hahnville, La., by the end of the year. The company says it can't secure an "economically sustainable" supply of propylene to feed the plant, which has a capacity of 500 million lb per year. In addition, the facility uses older technologies and would need capital investments to stay open. The plant employs 60 workers, most of whom will be redeployed to other positions at the Dow site.
