Championing Translation
NIH offers essential services to help chemists move promising treatments to clinical trials
November 12, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 46
Anticipating new commercial applications, producers increase capacity
Combo molecules surpass components but sometimes work in unexpected ways
Cephalopod camouflage inspires materials research
The French Chemical Society's outgoing president celebrates the group's 150th birthday
Nanotube Producers Take Concerns Seriously
Pigments tattoo artists use to create body art vary as widely as the designs they create