Eliokem To Acquire Indian Polymer Unit

French specialty polymers producer Eliokem is acquiring Apar Industries' polymer business for $27.5 million. Based in Valia, in India's Gujarat state, the specialty polymer business had $34 million in sales last year. According to Eliokem CEO Jacques Collonge, Eliokem and the Apar business share emulsion polymerization technology from Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Eliokem was formed in 2001 as a spin-off of Goodyear's polymers business.
