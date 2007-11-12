Employment Drops In October

U.S. chemical employment declined by 3,500 jobs in October from the previous month to 872,200, according to the latest seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. The October figure was up by a minuscule 300 positions from the comparable month in 2006. Meanwhile, the number of production workers employed in the chemical industry fell by 1,800 from a month earlier, but was still up by 4,400 from 12 months before to 512,900.
