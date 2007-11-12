Ferro To Close Ceramic Frit Plant

Ferro will stop producing frits, used to enamel porcelain, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, by summer 2008 and consolidate production at other European sites. Employment at the site will be reduced by 84 employees. The company expects to record a $5.9 million pretax charge. Ferro says the consolidation of frit manufacturing is part of its efforts to reduce European manufacturing costs by $40 million to $50 million annually by the end of 2008.
