Groups Seek Overhaul Of Federal Chemical Law

A coalition of national and regional environmental groups last week called for reform of the federal chemical control law, the Toxic Substances Control Act. "This federal safety system designed to protect us from toxic chemicals has failed," the groups say, pointing to biomonitoring studies showing that people are exposed to a variety of hazardous substances that were not intended to end up in humans. The organizations are calling for all commercial compounds, even those that have been on the market for decades, to be screened for safety and for this hazard information to be made public. They also want government and industry to phase out the use of hazardous substances in favor of safer alternatives. In addition, the groups say, the names of all ingredients in products should be made publicly available. Furthermore, they are calling for federal and state governments to increase investments in green chemistry. The groups lay out their arguments in a report available at www.isitinus.org.