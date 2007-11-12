Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Lipoxin Analogs With Improved Performance

November 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Researchers have synthesized analogs of bioactive lipoxins that appear to improve upon the anti-inflammatory activity of native lipoxins and previously prepared analogs (J. Med. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jm060270d). Lipoxins are potent anti-inflammatory compounds, and Bayer HealthCare has one of the earlier analogs in development for inflammatory bowel disease. But most lipoxins tend to be rapidly metabolized and inactivated in the body. Patrick J. Guiry of University College Dublin, Ireland, and coworkers have now used Sharpless epoxidation, Heck coupling, and diastereoselective reduction to synthesize a new set of lipoxin analogs (one shown). These analogs retain the carboxyl and hydroxy active region of lipoxins but contain and aromatic ring in the part responsible for metabolic breakdown. They additionally promote clearance of apoptotic leukocytes, an effect that plays a key role in reducing inflammation. The researchers "stabilized a very tricky portion of the molecule, and the analogs show phenomenal retention of biological activity," comments Charles N. Serhan of Harvard Medical School, a member of the team that first isolated lipoxins in 1984.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Extending the reach of covalent drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Family Of Cyclic Peptides Identified
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanism Of Thalidomide Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE