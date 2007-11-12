Look It Up In Your CRC

The article titled "Inorganic 'Jeopardy' " states that gallium is the element with "the widest liquid temperature range known," and that this range is 30 to 2,250 oC (C&EN, Sept. 24, page 107).
According to the 86th edition of the "CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics" (which we all know is absolutely correct all the time), cerium has a liquid temperature range of 2,626 oC, a boiling point of 3,424 oC, and a melting point of 798 oC. The "CRC Handbook" lists the boiling point of gallium as 2,204 oC, not 2,250 oC, and the melting point as 30 oC, so at least that one is right.
Professor Van Houten or the author can send me the $800 if they'd like.
Fred Zoepfl
Ashburn, Va.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter