Nanosphere Has First Stock Offering

Nanosphere, a molecular diagnostics company, has conducted its initial public offering, selling about 8 million shares at $14 each. In doing so, it ranks among a handful of nanotech start-ups to become publicly traded. Northwestern University chemistry professors Robert L. Letsinger and Chad A. Mirkin founded the Northbrook, Ill.-based company in 2000. Today, it sells the Verigene system for direct genomic and ultrasensitive protein detection. Within the first three trading days, the company's stock price jumped to around $21 per share.
