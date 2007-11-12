Pacifichem 2010 Puts Out Call For Symposia

The 2010 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, known as Pacifichem 2010, has issued its first call for symposia.
The conference, scheduled to be held in Honolulu on Dec. 15–20, is jointly sponsored by the American Chemical Society, Canadian Society for Chemistry (CSC), Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ), New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, Royal Australian Chemical Institute, Korean Chemical Society, and Chinese Chemical Society.
CSC will serve as the host society for Pacifichem 2010. CSC member Howard Alper, chemistry professor at the University of Ottawa, is chairing the congress. The vice chairs are ACS's Peter Stang, distinguished professor of organic chemistry at the University of Utah, and CSJ's Kazuyuki Tatsumi, chemistry professor at Nagoya University.
The 2010 event will be the sixth in the series of successful scientific conferences of Pacific Basin chemical societies. Initiated in 1984, the conferences have been held in Honolulu approximately every five years since.
Pacifichem 2010's stated goal is to promote collaborations among Pacific Basin chemical scientists that will improve the quality of life around the world.
Symposia proposal submission will be done in two rounds. Round one will open on Jan. 1, 2008, and close on April 15. Notification of acceptance will be sent to symposium organizers in the fall of 2008. There will be a second round in 2009. However, organizers suggest that it is best to submit proposals early as room for new symposia will decrease after the first round.
Proposals must be submitted by members of sponsoring or participating societies. The technical program will be organized into the following subject areas:
• Core areas of chemistry: analytical; inorganic; macromolecular; organic; physical, theoretical, and computational.
• Multi- and cross-disciplinary areas of chemistry: agrochemistry, biological chemistry, environmental chemistry, and materials and nanotechnology.
• Areas of challenge and opportunity: alternative energy technology, chemistry outreach, health and technology, and security.
Guidelines for submitting proposals and more information on the conference can be found on the official website, www.pacifichem.org.
