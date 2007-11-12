Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Product Stewardship

Nanotube Producers Take Concerns Seriously

by Ann M. Thayer
November 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SAFE HANDLING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bayer MaterialScience
Worker fills drums with Baytubes using a sealed, dust-free system.
Credit: Bayer MaterialScience
Worker fills drums with Baytubes using a sealed, dust-free system.

AS PRODUCTION of nanotubes grows and applications emerge, producers must confront environmental, health, and safety (EHS) issues. Executives who spoke with C&EN uniformly describe company efforts to address the handling of and exposure to materials by workers, customers, and consumers. Bayer and Arkema, for example, use entirely closed manufacturing systems. Exhaust gases are not only filtered but also incinerated, notes Martin Schmid, head of global Baytubes operations at Bayer MaterialScience.

According to David J. Arthur, chief executive officer of SouthWest NanoTechnologies (SWeNT), "we have operating procedures to ensure that people are safely handling the materials through the production process and in packaging and shipping." Recently, the company has been emphasizing how to "productize" its materials to make them easier and safer to use, he adds.

More on this story

Product Stewardship

Although dry powders are the most versatile, end users may prefer to use other product forms during development and manufacturing of nanotube-containing products. For example, SWeNT can supply aqueous gels or materials coated with water-soluble polymers to prevent nanotubes from going airborne.

Two weeks ago, the House Committee on Science & Technology conducted a hearing on the environmental and safety impacts of nanotechnology at which several prominent experts pointed to a need for government action and coordinated efforts. Companies including Bayer, Arkema, and Nanocyl are already involved in research-oriented initiatives such as NanoSafe, NanoTox, and NanoCare that are looking at issues regarding production, toxicology, and product fate. In 2006, the Producers' Association of Carbon Nanotubes in Europe was formed to exchange information on good practices.

Meanwhile, government agencies are attempting to develop EHS research strategies that will likely influence and inform investment in nanotechnology as well as potential regulations (C&EN, Oct 15, page 29).

"These questions have accompanied us for a number of years and will for years to come," Schmid says. "We believe that every manufacturer has to look at its own products and conduct the appropriate tests necessary to make sure that safe handling, safe processing, and safe end uses are possible."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Guidance On Nanomaterials In Foods And Cosmetics Issued
Panel Calls For Safer Processes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanotubes Deemed Different From Carbon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE