Start-up Novomer Gets Venture Funding

Ithaca, N.Y.-based Novomer has raised $6.6 million in funding from a consortium led by the venture capital firms Physic Ventures and Flagship Ventures. Novomer was founded in 2004 to commercialize catalyst technology developed at Cornell University by chemistry professor Geoffrey Coates. The catalysts can make polymers out of renewable raw materials like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide.
