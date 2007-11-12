Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Good Times Roll In Europe

Strong third quarter strengthens confidence of chemical makers

by Patricia Short
November 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

DISCUSSING HIS COMPANY'S third-quarter results at its annual fall press conference, Bayer Chairman Werner Wenning could have been speaking for the European industry. "We again achieved a gratifying performance in the third quarter," Wenning said. "This business trend has strengthened our confidence that this will be another very successful year. In fact, we are targeting another record for full-year 2007."

At ICI, which will soon be merged into Akzo Nobel, "the third quarter was particularly strong," according to Chief Executive John McAdam. "The expected outturn for the year as a whole has improved. Results for the fourth quarter and the year are forecast to be ahead of our previous expectations."

A strengthened business portfolio boosted Rhodia's sales by 7% in the quarter. In fact, Rhodia said, the third-quarter results confirm its 2007 outlook of strong growth in operating profits.

Many companies said they were able to surmount high raw material and energy costs by passing them on to customers in the form of price increases. Foreign-currency effects were more problematic. Rhodia, for one, noted that its sales increase came from a 9% volume growth and a 3% boost from price increases; the growth in sales, though, was offset by a negative impact of more than 4% from foreign exchange rates.

Several companies accompanied their third-quarter results announcements with cost-cutting news.

Bayer MaterialScience announced the goal of saving roughly $440 million per year by the end of 2009 by cutting about 1,500 jobs from its polymers operations in the U.S., the Netherlands, and Germany. About half those jobs will be from production and half from administration. According to Patrick W. Thomas, chairman of Bayer MaterialScience, the streamlining reflects the reduced needs of a unit that during the past few years has divested businesses with nearly $3 billion in sales.

At Clariant, decentralization measures will eliminate about 100 jobs at its headquarters near Basel, Switzerland. The company said in a statement it is shifting the accountability for its businesses "closer to customers and markets."

Clariant booked about $100 million in restructuring costs in the third quarter to cover closing a specialty chemicals site in Selby, England. The company also announced that it will close a pigments and additives facility in Rhode Island and a masterbatches plant in Mexico, taking the charges in the fourth quarter. For the full year, it added, restructuring costs will total roughly $215 million.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry profits evaporate in Europe
Europe woes hit earnings
Covestro to lay off 10% of workforce

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE