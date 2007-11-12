Venture Set For Cellulosic Biofuels

U .S. venture capital firm Khosla Ventures and the Netherlands-based start-up firm BIOeCON have formed a joint venture, called KiOR, to develop and commercialize BIOeCON's biomass catalytic cracking technology. The technology can convert lignocellulosic biomass, such as that found in agricultural and forestry waste, into a crude product that can be upgraded into biofuels. Cellulosic technologies are being developed to circumvent the "food-versus-fuel" problem associated with using food crops to make ethanol or biodiesel.
