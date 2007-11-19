ADM Forms A New Chemicals Group

Archer Daniels Midland, the big agricultural processor, has formed an industrial chemicals group charged with commercializing chemicals from renewable feedstocks. The company already makes fermentation-derived products such as citric acid and lysine and has announced plans to make propylene glycol and polyhydroxyalkanoate plastics from renewable feedstocks. Janet Mann, former vice president of performance specialties at Chemtura, will lead the new business.
