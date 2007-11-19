Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8547cov_greencxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 19, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 47

Industry draws on academic know-how to help develop specialty chemicals and other new materials

Volume 85 | Issue 47
Materials

Suits and Lab Coats

Industry draws on academic know-how to help develop specialty chemicals and other new materials

New Strides In Metal-Metal Bonding

Recent research efforts yield a record short Cr–Cr bond and the first stable Mg(I) compounds

Congress Takes Aim At China

Multinationals fear retaliation as lawmakers step up pressure on Beijing's trade practices

  • Environment

    Catalysis At PNNL

    National lab leverages its assets and diverse expertise for basic and applied research

  • Business

    First The Kingdom, Then The World

    With its purchase of GE Plastics, SABIC is on the offensive globally and technologically

  • Synthesis

    Designer Reactions

    Novel CO2-based solvent systems meld reaction and separation steps into continuous processes

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Digital Briefs

New software and websites for the chemical enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

Designated Parking, 'Lusuchemistry'

 

