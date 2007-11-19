Suits and Lab Coats
Industry draws on academic know-how to help develop specialty chemicals and other new materials
November 19, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 47
Recent research efforts yield a record short Cr–Cr bond and the first stable Mg(I) compounds
Multinationals fear retaliation as lawmakers step up pressure on Beijing's trade practices
National lab leverages its assets and diverse expertise for basic and applied research
With its purchase of GE Plastics, SABIC is on the offensive globally and technologically
Novel CO2-based solvent systems meld reaction and separation steps into continuous processes