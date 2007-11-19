Cambridge Major Buys Dutch Contractor

Contract chemistry research firm Cambridge Major Laboratories has acquired ChemShop, a Dutch supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) research and development services. CML CEO Michael W. Major says the acquisition will take his firm into the European market with research and small-scale production services similar to what it offers in the U.S. "They are the mirror image of us with a similar focus on development," he says. The Dutch firm operates two pilot plants, each with 250-gal reactors. CML says it intends to invest in expansion, including ChemShop's high-potency API manufacturing capabilities.
