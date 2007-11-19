Chemical Prices Climb Again

Prices for U.S.-produced chemicals continued to increase in October, according to data from the Labor Department. The producer price index for all chemicals rose 0.4% from September to 217.9 (1982 = 100). Year-to-year, the October index for the industry improved 5.3%. The basic industrial chemical sector did even better, rising 0.9% from September to 229.8. Compared with the same month in 2006, the industrial chemical index was up 7.6%.
