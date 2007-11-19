Cryogenic Material Database Released

A new database of cryogenic material properties is now available online from NIST. The database contains properties of solid materials at temperatures ranging from room temperature to as low as 4 K (-269 ??C). The data were collected from various sources, evaluated, and validated by NIST researchers, who resolved conflicting information resulting from different test methods and sources. The data were then re-plotted and correlated over a wide range of temperatures. Materials in the database cover a wide range, including stainless steels, fiberglass epoxy, exotic regenerator materials, and Kevlar. The database, which will be updated over time, is available at www.cryogenics.nist.gov/MPropsMAY/material%20properties.htm.
