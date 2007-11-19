Eastman Plans Air Emissions Reduction

Eastman Chemical plans to spend $200 million to install pollution control equipment on industrial boilers at its Kingsport, Tenn., facility, to help improve visibility in nearby national parks and wilderness areas. On completion in 2013, Eastman says, hydrated lime and fabric filters will be used to remove about 90% of haze-producing sulfur dioxide emitted from five coal-burning boilers. The firm says the project is its largest air pollution control effort to date. The project will also cut emissions of hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride, sulfuric acid, and mercury.
