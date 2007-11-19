Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Merck Settles Vioxx Claims

Agreement with plaintiffs will allow company to refocus on R&D

by Lisa M. Jarvis
November 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

MORE THAN THREE YEARS after withdrawing its anti-inflammatory drug Vioxx, Merck & Co. has taken a giant step toward putting the debacle behind it. The company has reached a $4.85 billion settlement with plaintiffs that will enable it to shift its focus back to the day-to-day business of discovering and developing drugs.

The settlement "basically removes any future Vioxx liability and draws to a close an ugly chapter in Merck's history book," says Morgan Stanley stock analyst Jami Rubin.

Merck pulled Vioxx from the market in September 2004 after the release of studies linking the drug to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Thousands of people subsequently filed lawsuits against the company, claiming they were injured by the drug.

The settlement has been carefully mapped out to avoid any loopholes that could enable new plaintiffs to jump on the bandwagon. Only cases that were filed by Nov. 8 can tap into the fund, and because the settlement is not a class-action agreement, plaintiffs cannot opt-out and take Merck back to court.

Patients must clear three hurdles to qualify: Only myocardial infarction or ischemic stroke patients will be eligible; patients must be able to prove having received at least 30 Vioxx pills; and patients must be able to prove they received enough pills to have taken them within 14 days of the cardiac event.

Merck CEO Richard T. Clark says the pact is structured so that the company can get back to business as usual. "This agreement means that we can concentrate even more fully on our mission of discovering, developing, and delivering novel medicines and vaccines," Clark said in a conference call discussing the settlement.

At its peak, Vioxx brought in $2.5 billion in annual sales for Merck. Despite the disruption of the withdrawal and subsequent flood of lawsuits, the company was fairly successful at keeping up its R&D efforts. Clark pointed out that in a 24-month period Merck launched eight new drugs and vaccines, including the potential blockbusters Januvia and Gardasil.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer will merge its generics unit with Mylan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BMS to buy Celgene in deal worth $74 billion
Pfizer To Acquire Generics Maker Hospira

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE