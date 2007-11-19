Millennium Inorganic Chemicals will close its titanium dioxide plant in Le Havre, France, with the loss of 287 jobs. Millennium bought the plant in 1997 and has invested roughly $130 million in it since then. Despite what the company describes as "considerable efforts of management and employees," the plant has accumulated losses of nearly $230 million. Last year, losses topped $50 million, and a similar result is expected for this year, Millennium says, reflecting a decline in sales prices, increases in production costs, and an excess of TiO2 capacity on the world market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter