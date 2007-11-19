Sterling Leaves Styrene Business

As expected, Sterling Chemicals will exit the styrene business to pursue "other strategic initiatives." The decision comes after U.S. government clearance of a styrene supply agreement with Nova Chemicals that has been transferred to Ineos Nova, Nova's joint venture with Ineos (C&EN, Sept. 24, page 17). These actions made Sterling's Texas City, Texas, styrene plant redundant. Sterling says it has been evaluating other projects that might use its styrene-related facilities.
