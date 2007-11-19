Suits and Lab Coats

Captivating research [+]Enlarge Credit: Harvard University/Liang-Yin Chu/Weitz Lab Group

Chemical companies, such as BASF, are forging new relationships with academic partners to further research with technological and commercial promise. Some of the research support that BASF will be funneling into Harvard University in the coming years could help move some fundamental work in those more practical directions. Examples from the lab of David A. Weitz, a professor of physics and applied physics, are illustrated in the images here. In other cases, universities are aiding commercialization of fundamental research and helping along start-up firms such as Liquidia Technologies, whose nanoparticle replication technology is also shown here.

Universities obtain funding from a variety of sources to support scientific research. Government is the largest benefactor, but endowments, foundation grants, gifts from wealthy individuals, and alumni donations all can influence research projects. And then there is the matter of support from private industry.

Chemical and life sciences companies have long had an interest in university research that could lead, for instance, to electronic chemicals that make computers run faster or reagents that quickly diagnose disease. Support from industry can be a welcome supplement to a school's research budget; it can also raise fears of more insidious consequences, such as inappropriate enrichment of a corporate donor or faculty member or an inclination to influence government policies that are more favorable to the interests of a corporate sponsor.



Industry contributes a growing piece of the overall research-funding pie. According to a recent survey of universities conducted by the National Science Foundation, corporations supported academic science and engineering research to the tune of $2.4 billion in 2006. Industry expenditures rose for the second year following a three-year decline from 2002 to 2004.



Still, industry support accounted for only 5% of university R&D budgets in 2006, below the most recent peak of 7% in 2001. By contrast, federal, state, and local government funds accounted for about 69% of total science research spending in 2006.



The renewed growth in industry support for academic research comes on the heels of a tumultuous period in which businesses and universities tangled over the ownership and value of intellectual property developed with industry funds (C&EN, March 19, page 25). Some chemical firms have complained that university licensing officials focus too heavily on generating licensing fees. University representatives have grumbled that corporations undervalue academic contributions to the development of products.



Against this background, the world's two largest chemical firms, Dow Chemical and BASF, have established new high-profile research programs at universities that raise questions about the nature of an industrial enterprise's involvement in academic pursuits.

Last month, Dow said it would make a gift of $10 million over five years to launch the Sustainable Products & Solutions Program within the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Dow and UC Berkeley say the program will operate in partnership with the school's College of Chemistry. It will also tap faculty across the campus to fund basic research in chemistry, environmental policy, and the interface between the two disciplines.



As soon as it was announced, however, the program raised red flags over the degree of influence Dow could exercise over projects chosen. One critic was Michael P. Wilson, a research scientist at the university's Center for Occupational & Environmental Health in the School of Public Health. When C&EN initially spoke with Wilson, he was concerned that unless the program had a clear organizational structure, Dow might influence the scientific questions being posed by the university's researchers. While not opposed to university-industry partnerships to address technical challenges, such as those in green chemistry, he asked if such partnerships might compromise researchers' independence and commitment to the public interest.



Wilson, who also serves on the California Environmental Protection Agency's green chemistry advisory panel, added, "Those of us working in the technical and policy aspects of green chemistry at Berkeley are unlikely to become involved in this program until the lines of authority are delineated."



Following discussions with Haas faculty and Tony Kingsbury, a Dow executive on temporary assignment at UC Berkeley, Wilson and his colleagues have tempered their criticism. Wilson says that the recasting of Kingsbury's title from executive director of the sustainable products program to executive in residence indicates that Dow does not intend to influence public policy; rather, Dow wants to participate in developing technical and policy changes within the company to advance its own sustainability goals.



Wilson expects that he and his colleagues at the occupational and environmental health center will now explore how best to engage with the Dow-funded program, particularly if it can address some of the technical problems California will confront as it forms a new statewide chemical management policy.



"Policy issues are a minor part of the program Dow envisions at Berkeley," Kingsbury tells C&EN. He hopes to fund research into ways to deal with global water, energy, and housing issues. He expects that the program will encompass everything from research into new chemical syntheses to funding for business school students who are studying environmental sustainability.



Kingsbury also points out that Dow's gift comes with no strings attached. Dow will play no role in deciding which projects the center will fund; university faculty will make those decisions. All research results will be the property of the university. Kingsbury notes that he will have an observer role on the program steering panel.



He points out also that Dow hopes to be just one of many corporate supporters of the program. He plans to recruit companies in sectors such as retail, consumer products, mining, and semiconductors to contribute to the program.



BASF's agreement is with Harvard University, with which it will set up the BASF Advanced Research Initiative to support cooperative research intended to yield new products. The $20 million, five-year program will initially support 10 postdoctoral students and other Harvard researchers, primarily in the School of Engineering & Applied Sciences.



Although it involves two high-profile names, the announcement of this program set off no obvious alarms, perhaps because it has many of the hallmarks of traditional university-industry research initiatives and involves no debate over public policy. Its focus is on research leading to new products.



David Weitz, a professor of physics and applied physics at Harvard who will have a hand in directing the initiative, says Harvard has many cooperative agreements in place with industry. BASF will decide on the projects it will fund and has pledged to work with Harvard on applying fundamental research to new product development.



Target research areas include polymer systems for improved delivery of active ingredient molecules in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, cosmetics, and other areas. Another research program is an investigation of biofilm formation with the goal of discovering new ways to inhibit microbial growth. A third area, the details of which are still being worked out, is exploring the use of carbon dioxide as a raw material.



Jens Rieger, polymer research director for BASF, notes that his company has 1,400 cooperative agreements in place with universities and industrial research partners worldwide. Rieger, who will direct the work with Harvard for the German company, says there is a strong interdisciplinary component to the initiative. "It will give students a good feel of what industrial research is all about," he says.



That's not necessarily a bad thing, according to Venkatesh Narayanamurti, dean of Harvard's engineering school and a former researcher at Bell Laboratories. "It is important for engineering schools to be connected to the real world," Narayanamurti says. "Students need to know how to work with industry." Information should flow in both directions between the school and industry, he adds.



Narayanamurti sees industry funding as a stopgap to make up for shortfalls in support from government sources. He says a comfortable level of funding from industry would be 10-20% of the engineering school's research budget, which was $38 million in 2006. Excluding the BASF program, about 5% of the engineering school's budget now comes from industry and that figure will only go up. In fact, he points out, government agencies often encourage universities to work with industry as a way to commercialize technology for the greater public good.



Though many Harvard scientists have close ties to industrial companies, including advisory positions and commercial interests, Narayanamurti says a combination of faculty integrity and oversight committees keeps universities centered on their primary mission of educating students.



Indeed, a 2005 survey of 1,800 U.S. life scientists conducted by agricultural and applied economic professors Brad Barham and Jeremy Foltz at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, found that commercial interests are not turning universities from their mission of serving the public good. More than 50% of scientists at the nation's top 125 universities for biological research had no commercial ties, while 90% held only one or no patents, and just 8% received patent revenues. "The findings," they wrote, "should reassure those concerned with preserving the country's long-standing model of basic publicly supported and openly shared research."

