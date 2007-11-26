Acknowledging Symposia Organizers

"Polymer Devices in the Body" by Rachel Petkewich was a fine summary of the two-day symposium and related workshop "Polymer Science of Everyday Things" held at the ACS national meeting in Boston (C&EN, Sept. 24, page 99). This workshop and accompanying symposium were the third in a series that began with the 2003 ACS national meeting in New Orleans and continued with a workshop and symposium at the 2004 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.

As Petkewich noted, the focus of the Boston workshop and symposium was "Polymers in Medicine." The goal of the Saturday K–12 workshop and Sunday and Monday symposium was to explain "how polymeric materials improve the health and happiness of our daily lives."

Concerning financial support from the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), it should be pointed out that coorganizer David Bott, who was president of the RSC Industrial Chemistry Forum in 2003, conceived of the idea for the symposia. From the beginning of this series of workshops and symposia, RSC has been a full partner with the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry. RSC has played a key role in targeting suitable U.K. speakers, as was evidenced in Boston with lectures from Royal Society Medalist and 2007 RSC President Jim Feast, Tony Ryan of Sheffield University, and Randall J. Mrsny of Cardiff University. Also, Colin Osborne, RSC education manager for schools and colleges, has been using the information from the Saturday workshops in his RSC educational booklets.

Finally, I would like to acknowledge coorganizer Robert Moore, chair of the Industrial Sponsors Committee of the Division of Polymer Chemistry, who, together with Bott, Ann Salamone, and me, constitute the organizing group.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

It is clear that RSC, together with the National Science Foundation, the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry, Arkema Foundation, and many industrial sponsors and dedicated polymer scientists created an organizational and funding fabric that became a beautiful and complex tapestry intriguing to K-12 students through senior scientists. As Petkewich so nicely pointed out, "The tradition of highlighting polymers' impact on our everyday lives will continue." Planning for the next workshop and symposium is underway.