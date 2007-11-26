Advertisement

November 26, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 48

Faced with low-cost competition from Indian and Chinese newcomers, established contract research firms elsewhere reach for the scientific high ground

Business

Shopping The World

Faced with low-cost competition from Indian and Chinese newcomers, established contract research firms elsewhere reach for the scientific high ground

A Renaissance For Hofmeister

Flurry of new research overturns long-held ideas about ions, water, and macromolecules

Risks From Foreign Drug Imports

Witnesses at House hearing express outrage over lack of FDA inspections

  • Physical Chemistry

    Theodore Gray

    Element enthusiast talks about making a periodic table for the 21st century

  • Business

    Put A Tree In Your Tank

    Thermochemical processes are making headway as a route to cellulosic ethanol and other biofuels

  • Environment

    Inside Instrumentation

    Technology and Business news for the laboratory world

Synthesis

A Massive Canvas

Artist uses Tyvek to create banner that encircles historic building

