Bayer Makes A Business Out Of Climate Change

Bayer will invest nearly $1.5 billion over the next three years in climate-related R&D and other projects. The company says it reduced its global greenhouse gas emissions by 36% between 1990 and 2006. Its 2020 targets include a greenhouse gas reduction of 25% per ton of product sold in its polymers business and more modest targets in agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. In addition, Bayer wants to move beyond simply trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from its own production facilities, says Bayer Executive Vice President Wolfgang Plischke, who is responsible for research and technology. The company intends to bundle its expertise and market it to third parties. One such product, introduced at a press conference in Leverkusen, Germany, last week, is Climate Check, a control instrument that assesses all facets of production, including raw materials, energy, and logistics. It is intended to provide company decisionmakers "a further ecological criterion for designing production processes in addition to the conventional profitability calculation." Bayer has also begun offering its zero-emissions concept for the construction of commercial buildings, which it will showcase in new company offices soon to be built near New Delhi.