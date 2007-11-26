Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bayer Makes A Business Out Of Climate Change

November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Bayer will invest nearly $1.5 billion over the next three years in climate-related R&D and other projects. The company says it reduced its global greenhouse gas emissions by 36% between 1990 and 2006. Its 2020 targets include a greenhouse gas reduction of 25% per ton of product sold in its polymers business and more modest targets in agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. In addition, Bayer wants to move beyond simply trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from its own production facilities, says Bayer Executive Vice President Wolfgang Plischke, who is responsible for research and technology. The company intends to bundle its expertise and market it to third parties. One such product, introduced at a press conference in Leverkusen, Germany, last week, is Climate Check, a control instrument that assesses all facets of production, including raw materials, energy, and logistics. It is intended to provide company decisionmakers "a further ecological criterion for designing production processes in addition to the conventional profitability calculation." Bayer has also begun offering its zero-emissions concept for the construction of commercial buildings, which it will showcase in new company offices soon to be built near New Delhi.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ADNOC to buy Covestro for $16.3 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Covestro signs US green energy deal
DSM and FMC set more-ambitious climate goals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE