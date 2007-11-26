Celanese And Accsys Alter Supply Pact

Celanese and Accsys Technologies will convert an earlier exclusive partnership into a nonexclusive relationship that they say gives both firms greater flexibility. In March, the firms entered a partnership in which Celanese became the sole supplier of acetyl products to licensees of a wood treatment technology offered by Accsys' wholly owned subsidiary Titan Wood. As part of the original agreement, Celanese made a $25.9 million equity investment in Accsys. The change will allow Celanese to exit its ownership position.
