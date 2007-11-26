I was disheartened by the recent C&EN cover story "Chemistry Behind Bars" (C&EN, Oct. 22, page 17). Promoting our discipline should involve showing new applications, new technologies, and higher pay scales. This article highlights convicted criminals. Perhaps I should expect "The Chemistry of Terrorism" in a forthcoming cover story.
Patrick Achord
Duluth, Minn.
Thanks so much for the article "Chemistry Behind Bars." It is unique and fascinating. These young chemistry instructors are ingenious and creative.
Lynne Rubin
New York City
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter