Deadline Approaches for Presidential Green Chemistry Awards

Nominations are still being accepted for the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards, administered by the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Pollution Prevention & Toxics.
The annual program recognizes outstanding chemical technologies that incorporate the principles of green chemistry into chemical design, manufacture, and use and that have been or can be used by industry in achieving their pollution prevention goals.
The program is open to individuals, groups, nonprofit and for-profit organizations, academia, and industry. One award will be made in each of five categories: academic; small business; and industry sponsors for technologies in greener synthetic pathways, greener reaction conditions, and the design of greener chemicals.
The nominated technology must have reached a significant milestone within the past five years (for example, it must have been researched, demonstrated, implemented, applied, or patented) and been a significant component within the U.S. Self-nominations are allowed and expected.
To apply, visit: www.epa.gov/greenchemistry/pubs/pgcc/presgcc.html. Nominations are due Dec. 31, and awards will be presented next summer in Washington, D.C.
