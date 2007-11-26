Exxon, Partners Plan New Fuel-Cell System

ExxonMobil will work with QuestAir Technologies, Plug Power, and Ben-Gurion University, in Israel, to commercialize an on-vehicle hydrogen production system based on liquid fuels. Most hydrogen vehicles today, ExxonMobil notes, are powered by compressed or liquefied hydrogen, which requires special generation and delivery infrastructure. Emil Jacobs, vice president of R&D at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, says his company has found a way to scale down the traditional hydrogen steam-reforming process to fit on a vehicle and connect to a fuel cell. The partners are targeting forklift applications.
