GSK To Buy Reliant

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based specialty drug company Reliant Pharmaceuticals for $1.65 billion. Reliant, which had sales of $341 million in the first three quarters of the year, focuses on cardiovascular therapies licensed from other companies. Its key drug is Lovaza, a treatment for patients with very high levels of triglycerides. Lovaza was licensed from Norway's Pronova BioPharma, which will continue to supply the active ingredient, omega-3-acid ethyl esters.
