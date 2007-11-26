Advertisement

Policy

George Braude Award to Bassam Shakhashiri; Call for Nominations

November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Shakhashiri
[+]Enlarge

Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, professor of chemistry and William T. Evjue Distinguished Chair for the Wisconsin Idea at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the winner of the 2007 George L. Braude Memorial Award for his scientific work and commitment to chemical education.

The award is given by the ACS Maryland Section in memory of Braude, who had served as chair and councilor for the section. The award includes a plaque and a $1,000 grant.

Shakhashiri is internationally recognized for his leadership in promoting excellence in science education and for his development and use of demonstrations in teaching chemistry in the classroom as well as in less formal settings such as museums, convention centers, shopping malls, and retirement homes.

He puts on an annual program called "Once upon a Christmas Cheery in the Lab of Shakhashiri," which airs on PBS and cable television stations throughout the country.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2008 George L. Braude Award. Submissions should include a nomination letter that illustrates the accomplishments, creativity, and independence of the nominee; a copy of the nominee's curriculum vitae containing educational background and experience; and any other information that documents the special achievements of the candidate. Seconding letters are welcome but not required.

Nominations must be submitted by May 1, 2008, to Charles F. Rowell, 900 Randell Rd., Severna Park, MD 21146. Nominations may also be sent electronically to cfrowell35@verizon.net.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

