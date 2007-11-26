Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Getting The Lead Out Of Bullets

Tungsten-tin composite provides alternative for hunters

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Ready, Aim, Fire
Credit: Courtesy of ORNL
The properties of tungsten-tin bullets mimic those of traditional lead ammunition.

LEAD IS DENSE and ductile, has a low melting point, and is inexpensive, making it long prized for molding into ammunition. But it's also toxic to birds and other animals that ingest bullets and bullet fragments.

To address the need for less toxic ammunition with the same performance as lead bullets, researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have now developed bullets made from a tungsten-tin composite material. ORNL has licensed the technology to WolfTech Manufacturing, Wakeman, Ohio, and the first bullets will be distributed by MDM Muzzleloaders, Maidstone, Vt.

Lead shotgun pellets for waterfowl hunting were banned nationwide in 1991 to prevent poisoning birds. In October, California banned lead ammunition for deer hunting in condor territory. Added restrictions on lead ammo are on the horizon in Missouri as well as other states.

The new bullets are made by compressing a mixture of coarse tin and tungsten powders at about 100,000 psi, under which the tin cold-welds to yield "chunks of tungsten in a sea of tin," says Richard A. Lowden, a senior research engineer at ORNL.

The grain size of the powders is critical: The tungsten particles must be small enough to distribute uniformly for a balanced bullet but large enough that they won't dissolve and create an environmental hazard. The tin particles can't be too small either, because they oxidize when exposed to air. Smaller particles have more surface oxide, which prevents bonding of the matrix. In the end, the optimal grain sizes are about 55 μm diameter for tungsten and 100 μm diameter for tin.

The composition that best mimics lead is 57% tungsten and 43% tin by weight. Compared with lead-free copper bullets, the tungsten-tin composites are heavier, enabling longer, straighter flight.

Used tungsten-tin bullets can be collected from shooting ranges and recycled. The low melting point of tin relative to tungsten means that the bullets can be melted, the tin poured off and repowdered, and the tungsten filtered and reused.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uncovering the secret of aggressive shrimp’s tough body armor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uncovering the secret of aggressive shrimp’s tough body armor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flexibility Contributes To Fish Scales’ Toughness

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE