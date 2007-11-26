Invista Signs Lease For Shanghai Plant

Invista has secured land in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park in Shanghai's Caojing district to build an integrated nylon 6,6 facility. Beginning in 2010, the company intends to progressively start up plants that will produce the nylon precursors hexamethylenediamine and adiponitrile, specialty intermediate chemicals, and nylon 6,6. Invista claims that no comparable integrated facility for nylon 6,6 has been built worldwide for the past 25 years. Separately, Invista is expanding spandex plants in Foshan and Lianyungang, China.
