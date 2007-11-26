Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Jinnai, Midgley, Spontak share Ernst Ruska Prize

November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Celebratory
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Spontak
Paul Walther (from left), president of the German Society for Electron Microscopy, presents the prize to Jinnai, Midgley, and Spontak.
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Spontak
Paul Walther (from left), president of the German Society for Electron Microscopy, presents the prize to Jinnai, Midgley, and Spontak.

The German Society for Electron Microscopy has named the winners of its 2007 Ernst Ruska Prize. They are Hiroshi Jinnai, associate professor of macromolecular science and engineering at Kyoto Institute of Technology in Japan; Paul A. Midgley, professor of materials science and director of the electron microscopy facility at the University of Cambridge; and Richard J. Spontak, Alumni Distinguished Professor of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering and Materials Science & Engineering at North Carolina State University.

The Ernst Ruska Prize is awarded for work carried out by younger scientists pioneering new capabilities of electron microscopy as a scientific technique through innovative instrumentation or novel methods of basic and general interest.

It is named after the late Ruska, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1986. Jinnai, Midgley, and Spontak are being recognized for their efforts to introduce electron tomography as an analytical method to study nanostructured materials. They received the award in September during a ceremony at the Microscopy Conference 2007 in Saarbrücken, Germany.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blavatnik Award in Israel to Charles Diesendruck
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences to Michele Parrinello
Inaugural Nano Letters Lectureship To Silvija Gradecak

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE