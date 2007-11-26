Advertisement

Environment

Lerman Garners George Brown Award

November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Honoree
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Lerman (center) poses with Brown's widow, Marta, and John H. Moore of the Civilian Research &#38; Development Foundation.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Lerman (center) poses with Brown's widow, Marta, and John H. Moore of the Civilian Research &#38; Development Foundation.

Zafra M. Lerman, distinguished professor of science and public policy and head of the Institute for Science Education & Science Communication at Columbia College Chicago, has received the George Brown Award for International Science & Technology Collaboration from the U.S. Civilian Research & Development Foundation.

The award, named in honor of the late U.S. congressman, recognizes individuals for their work to promote cross-border science collaboration.

Lerman's decades-long efforts in engaging and encouraging scientists in the pursuit of peace, cooperation, and cultural understanding have taken her to Russia, Cuba, China, and many of the former Soviet nations. Most recently, she has focused on connecting scientists in the Middle East to begin building a basis for cooperation and communication.

She has organized a series of conferences held in Malta called Frontiers in Chemical Sciences: Research & Education in the Middle East—A Bridge to Peace. These were the first meetings to bring together scientists from 12 Middle Eastern countries to identify collaborative solutions to critical regional problems. "The success of these conferences proves that science can contribute to understanding and cooperation between scientists from countries that are hostile toward each other," Lerman says.

Brian E. Tucker, founder and president of the nonprofit organization GeoHazards International, also received the George Brown Award for his work bringing civil engineering principles to impoverished countries in earthquake-prone areas.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

