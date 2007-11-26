Linde Keeps Macy's Parade Flying High

For the 13th straight year, Linde Group, formerly BOC Gases, was the sole provider of helium for balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. This year, for the first time, Linde and Macy's attempted to reclaim some of the helium after the parade. Steve Penn, Linde's head of global helium, says the test was in response to a global shortage of helium (C&EN, Oct. 8, page 31).
