Magnolia-Fresh Breath

One day soon, that piece of gum or mint you pop into your mouth or the mouthwash you swish over your gums may contain bark extract of the Chinese houpu magnolia (Magnolia officinalis). Researchers at Chicago-based Wrigley Co. report that the biphenolic compounds magnolol (shown) and its minor isomer honokiol found in the bark quickly kill most oral bacteria that cause bad breath and tooth decay (J. Agric. Food Chem. 2007, 55, 9465). Chewing gum, mints, and mouthwashes typically contain antibacterial phenols or botanical extracts that have phenolic compounds to freshen breath. The company, which makes Altoids and Life Savers mints and candies as well as a variety of chewing gums, is exploring the extract as an improved additive for its product line. Michael Greenberg, Philip Urnezis, and Minmin Tian evaluated the nontoxic extract, long used as a traditional Chinese medicine for pain and stress relief, in lab assays and in saliva tests involving their coworkers who ate mints or chewed gum after they had eaten lunch.
