Organic Division Awards Fellowships

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has awarded fellowships to 15 outstanding third- and fourth-year graduate students in organic chemistry. Awardees are selected on the basis of their research accomplishments and a short original essay. The fellowship stipend for 2007–08 is $24,000, and fellows will travel to the 2009 National Organic Symposium to present posters on their work. The fellows are the following:

Aaron E. Albers is a fourth-year student at the University of California, Berkeley, working in Christopher J. Chang's laboratory. His essay is titled "Fluorescent Probes for Imaging Intracellular Nitric Oxide." Sponsor: Troyansky Fellowship





Brian M. Andresen is a fourth-year student at Stanford University working under Justin Du Bois. His essay is titled "Four- and Six-Electron Oxidations of Olefins: Mechanism, Analysis, and Application." Sponsor: Wyeth

Keith M. Gligorich is a fourth-year student at the University of Utah working in the laboratory of Matthew S. Sigman. His essay is titled "Cis- or Trans-Oxy-palladation and Aminopalladation: Implications for Asymmetric Catalysis." Sponsor: Sanofi-Aventis

Jeremiah Johnson is a fourth-year student in Nicholas J. Turro's laboratory at Columbia University. His essay is titled "Copper-Catalyzed Azide-Alkyne Cycloaddition for the Functionalization of Dendrimers." Sponsor: Schering-Plough

Vincent Lavallo is a third-year student in Guy Bertrand's group at the University of California, Riverside. His essay is titled "Stable Cyclic Carbenes: Similarities and Differences." Sponsor: Pfizer

Barbara Jane Morgan is a fourth-year student at the University of Pennsylvania working in the laboratory of Marisa C. Kozlowski. Her essay is titled "Rapid Access to Seven-Membered Rings: Transition-Metal-Catalyzed Intramolecular [5+2] Cycloadditions." Sponsor: Organic Syntheses





Kay A. Morris is a fourth-year student working with Daniel Romo at Texas A&M University. Her essay is titled "Recent Advances in Catalytic Enantioselective Radical Reactions for C–C Bond Formation." Sponsor: Eli Lilly & Co.

Jaclyn M. Murphy is a fourth-year student working in John F. Hartwig's laboratory at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Her essay is titled "Recent Developments in Methodologies Utilizing Silylboranes." Sponsor: Organic Syntheses, Nelson J. Leonard Fellowship

Andrea L. Nold is a fourth-year student at Scripps Research Institute working in K. C. Nicolaou's laboratory. Her essay is "Recent Approaches toward Dimeric Natural Products via Biomimetic-Type Couplings." Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline

Kimberly S. Petersen is a fourth-year student in the laboratory of Gary H. Posner at Johns Hopkins University. Her essay is titled "Toward Synthesis of Icetexane (±)-Komaroviquinone." Sponsor: Genentech

Troy E. Reynolds is working in Karl A. Scheidt's laboratory at Northwestern University. His essay is titled "Transition-Metal-Catalyzed Decarboxylative Coupling Reactions." Sponsor: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Clinton R. South is a fourth-year student at Georgia Institute of Technology working in the laboratory of Marcus Weck. His essay is "Mobility of Olefin Metathesis in Templated Synthesis." Sponsor: Novartis

Benjamin Robert Taft is a fourth-year student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, working in the laboratory of Bruce H. Lipshutz. His essay is titled "Enantioselective Construction of Spirocycles Containing All-Carbon Quaternary Centers." Sponsor: Boehringer Ingelheim



Nicole S. White is a fourth-year student working in the laboratory of Larry E. Overman at the University of California, Irvine. Her essay is "Cobalt-Catalyzed Cross-Coupling Reactions." Sponsor: Organic Reactions