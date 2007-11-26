Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Organic Division Awards Fellowships

Pharma supports 15 organic chemistry students

November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has awarded fellowships to 15 outstanding third- and fourth-year graduate students in organic chemistry. Awardees are selected on the basis of their research accomplishments and a short original essay. The fellowship stipend for 2007–08 is $24,000, and fellows will travel to the 2009 National Organic Symposium to present posters on their work. The fellows are the following:

Aaron E. Albers is a fourth-year student at the University of California, Berkeley, working in Christopher J. Chang's laboratory. His essay is titled "Fluorescent Probes for Imaging Intracellular Nitric Oxide." Sponsor: Troyansky Fellowship

Brian M. Andresen is a fourth-year student at Stanford University working under Justin Du Bois. His essay is titled "Four- and Six-Electron Oxidations of Olefins: Mechanism, Analysis, and Application." Sponsor: Wyeth

Keith M. Gligorich is a fourth-year student at the University of Utah working in the laboratory of Matthew S. Sigman. His essay is titled "Cis- or Trans-Oxy-palladation and Aminopalladation: Implications for Asymmetric Catalysis." Sponsor: Sanofi-Aventis

Jeremiah Johnson is a fourth-year student in Nicholas J. Turro's laboratory at Columbia University. His essay is titled "Copper-Catalyzed Azide-Alkyne Cycloaddition for the Functionalization of Dendrimers." Sponsor: Schering-Plough

Vincent Lavallo is a third-year student in Guy Bertrand's group at the University of California, Riverside. His essay is titled "Stable Cyclic Carbenes: Similarities and Differences." Sponsor: Pfizer

Barbara Jane Morgan is a fourth-year student at the University of Pennsylvania working in the laboratory of Marisa C. Kozlowski. Her essay is titled "Rapid Access to Seven-Membered Rings: Transition-Metal-Catalyzed Intramolecular [5+2] Cycloadditions." Sponsor: Organic Syntheses

Kay A. Morris is a fourth-year student working with Daniel Romo at Texas A&M University. Her essay is titled "Recent Advances in Catalytic Enantioselective Radical Reactions for C–C Bond Formation." Sponsor: Eli Lilly & Co.

Jaclyn M. Murphy is a fourth-year student working in John F. Hartwig's laboratory at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Her essay is titled "Recent Developments in Methodologies Utilizing Silylboranes." Sponsor: Organic Syntheses, Nelson J. Leonard Fellowship

Andrea L. Nold is a fourth-year student at Scripps Research Institute working in K. C. Nicolaou's laboratory. Her essay is "Recent Approaches toward Dimeric Natural Products via Biomimetic-Type Couplings." Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline

Kimberly S. Petersen is a fourth-year student in the laboratory of Gary H. Posner at Johns Hopkins University. Her essay is titled "Toward Synthesis of Icetexane (±)-Komaroviquinone." Sponsor: Genentech

Troy E. Reynolds is working in Karl A. Scheidt's laboratory at Northwestern University. His essay is titled "Transition-Metal-Catalyzed Decarboxylative Coupling Reactions." Sponsor: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Clinton R. South is a fourth-year student at Georgia Institute of Technology working in the laboratory of Marcus Weck. His essay is "Mobility of Olefin Metathesis in Templated Synthesis." Sponsor: Novartis

Benjamin Robert Taft is a fourth-year student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, working in the laboratory of Bruce H. Lipshutz. His essay is titled "Enantioselective Construction of Spirocycles Containing All-Carbon Quaternary Centers." Sponsor: Boehringer Ingelheim

Nicole S. White is a fourth-year student working in the laboratory of Larry E. Overman at the University of California, Irvine. Her essay is "Cobalt-Catalyzed Cross-Coupling Reactions." Sponsor: Organic Reactions

Stephan J. Zuend is a fourth-year student at Harvard University working in the laboratory of Eric N. Jacobsen. His essay is titled "Small-Molecule-Catalyzed Stereoselective Functionalization of Nearly Unbiased Substrates." Sponsor: Roche

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic Division Releases New Video Series
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic Chemistry Fellowships Announced
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Winners Of Graduate Organic Fellowships Announced

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE