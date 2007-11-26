Outstanding Student Chapters Named

For the 2006–07 academic year, the ACS Committee on Education has bestowed 28 outstanding, 52 commendable, and 99 honorable mention awards as well as 24 green chemistry chapter awards to student affiliate chapters. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the spring 2008 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
The names of the award-winning institutions, chapter presidents, and faculty advisers for each of the chapters are listed in that order.
OUTSTANDING
Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Ileana Pazos; George Fisher
Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Rachel A. Young and Kasan A. Sheley; Sharyl A. Majorski and Dale J. LeCaptain
Eastern Oregon U, La Grande; Matthew Bechaver and Julia Deutsch; Anna G. Cavinato
Ferris State U, Big Rapids, Mich.; Emmanuela Ohaeri; Pasquale DiRaddo
Inter American U of Puerto Rico-San Germán, San Juan; Rebecca R. Salamán; Jose R. Pérez and Angela M. González
Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Christopher L. Vaughn and Akeem A. Cruickshank; Ralph C. Layland and Peter A. Vahjen
Louisiana State U, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth N. Lissy; Paul S. Russo and Carol M. Taylor
Northeast Texas Community C, Mount Pleasant; Elida Bonilla; Lawrence Brough and James K. Archer
Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Jordan Brown and Ifrah Jamil; Gillian E. A. Rudd and Walter A. Flomer
Northwestern U, Evanston, Ill.; Sharan R. Srinivasan; SonBinh T. Nguyen
Pontifical Catholic U of Puerto Rico, Ponce; Christymarie Rivera and Ailen Serrano; Carmen Collazo and Jose Escabi
St. Louis U, Missouri; Anne Blackwell and Michelle Watt; Brent Znosko
Santa Clara U, California; Terry O. Tran; Linda S. Brunauer
South Texas C, McAllen; Jorge A. Trevino and Jonathan Hernandez; Ludivina Avila
Suffolk U, Boston; Beatriz Perez; Doris Lewis and Angela Buffone
Truman State U, Kirksville, Mo.; Rene Buell and Josh Himer; Barbara Kramer
Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Perlinger and Brent Jones; Charles M. Baldwin and Randy F. Johnston
U of Arizona, Tucson; Nikolai Dahl and Trahern W. Jones; John Pollard
U of Detroit Mercy, Michigan; Lindsey R. Cullen and Andy Ward; Matthew J. Mio
U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Shannon Woodruff and Jennifer Lapierre; Darrell Watson and Ruth A. Murphy
U of Pittsburgh; Maksim Osipov and Nora Elizabeth Jameson; George C. Bandik
U of Pittsburgh, Titusville; David Groscost and Brandon Humberger; Ping Y. Furlan, Diana Browning, and Cindy Andes
U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Ada Yilmet Gonz??lez-Torres and Sergio Joel Cardona-Gonz??lez; Ivonne Fernandez-Martinez and Emiliano Garcia-Maldonado
U of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras, San Juan; Anabel Pizarro and Eduardo Caro; Ingrid Montes
U of Tennessee, Martin; Robert H. Mitchell; S. K. Airee
U of Texas at Dallas, Richardson; Danielle A.Victor; John W. Sibert
Waynesburg C, Pennsylvania; Marisa Scozio; Robert B. LaCount
Western Kentucky U, Bowling Green; Amanda Moore; Rachel Baumgardner and Rui Zhang
COMMENDABLE
Angelo State U, San Angelo, Texas; Leah Lawdermilk; Donna K. Howell and Kevin A. Boudreaux
Augustana C, Rock Island, Ill.; Amy Lorenz; Mary E. Biggin and Sally Burgmeier
Austin Peay State U, Clarksville, Tenn.; Shane Peterson and Deanna Hensley; Carrie Brennan
California State U, Chico; Jillian E. Hostetter; Christopher J. Nichols
California State U, Dominguez Hills, Carson; Cherie M. Glenn and Ekaterina Kovacheva; Sofia Pappatheodorou
Carlow U, Pittsburgh; Kelly A. Wilson and Katie E. Hurt; David L. Gallaher and Monique L. Shumaker
Carroll C, Waukesha, Wis.; Bradley Stockel; Michael Schuder
Clemson U, Clemson, S.C.; Chris Pollock and Adam Kraft; John G. Kaup
DePauw U, Greencastle, Ind.; Samuel Rund; David Roberts
Evergreen State C, Olympia, Wash.; Felix Nau Jr.; Dharshi Bopegedera
Florida International U, Biscayne Bay, North Miami; Mariano Amicarelli; Milagros Delgado and Mayra Exposito
Florida Southern C, Lakeland; Jonathan Revels and Justin Massing; Carmen Gauthier
Frostburg State U, Maryland; Christa A. Kucharczyk; Don B. Weser
Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Benjamin J. Barfield and Katherine C. Harper; Catrena H. Lisse
Georgia Southern U, Statesboro; Trianna R. McCall; Michele D. McGibony
Glenville State College, West Virginia; Jeremy Connolly and Melinda Woods; Kevin L. Evans and Jake McDougal
Henderson State U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Chad Seevers; Janice J. O???Donnell
Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Erin Wiedmann; Matthew Johll and Jeffrey Carver
Morehead State U, Kentucky; Sable Janney; Mark Blankenbuehler
Newberry C, South Carolina; Alexander Martin and Barrett Stanley; Christina P. McCartha and Sidney Parrish
Northern Kentucky U, Highland Heights; Joel Deye and Rebecca Seger; Keith Walters and Heather Bullen
Ouachita Baptist U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Brandon Stroope; Martin D. Perry and Joe Bradshaw
Roger Williams U, Bristol, R.I.; Christopher Gagliardi; Stephen K. O???Shea
St. Francis U, Loretto, Pa; Aaron P. Osysko and Jacqueline M. Caskey; Nathan L. Malavolti and Edward P. Zovinka
Simmons C, Boston; Katherine Centrella; Richard Gurney and Jennifer R. Canfield
Southern Illinois U, Edwardsville; Mariellen T. Sydow; Susan D. Wiediger
Stern C for Women—Yeshiva U, New York City; Grace Charles and Miriann Ausabel; Chaya Rapp
Tennessee Technological U, Cookeville; Becca L. Newhouse; Daniel J. Swartling
Texarkana C, Texas; Zachary D. Ramsey and Justin N. Treas; Patricia L. Harman and Mike Buttram
Texas A&M U, Kingsville; Fabiola Garcia and Daisy N. Cantu; Thomas Hays
Trinity U, San Antonio; Gretchen Vincil; Adam R. Urbach
Tuskegee U, Alabama; Charmaine D. Tutson and Tahirah Farrer-Bradley; Barbara G. Rackley and Albert E. Russell
Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Rachel Peters; Mary K. Carroll and Michael Hagerman
U of Central Oklahoma, Edmond; Paul Jordan; Dallas G. New
U of Houston; Saba Javed and Vy Phan; Simon Bott
U of Minnesota, Morris; Megan Mekoli and Ben Buer; Jennifer Goodnough and James Togeas
U of Northern Colorado, Greeley; Ryan Miwa; Kimberly A. O. Pacheco
U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Fransuas Rivera; Yanira Lopez and Brenda Ramos
U of Puerto Rico, Cayey; Viviana Orozco and Adamari Rivera; Elba Reyes
U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Angel Ayala and Educardo Rosario; Juan Suarez
U of St. Thomas, Houston; Adeola Olowu; Thomas B. Malloy Jr.
U of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.; Anne Bainbridge and Josh Speros; Anthony J. Borgerding
U of Tampa, Florida; Nicole Craig; John A. Struss
U of Texas, San Antonio; Cristal Lindell and Asiya Hammond; Harry Jarrett and George Negrete
U of Texas, Tyler; Abigail Green; Neil Gray and Tanya Shtoyko
U of Wisconsin, Eau Claire; Andrew Wagner and Deidra Gerlach; Kurt N. Wiegel and James E. Boulter
U of Wisconsin, Platteville; Emily McLean; Ann Turner and Timothy Zauche
Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, Blacksburg; Lauren E. Thompson and Kelley McQuiddy; Claudia P. Brodkin
Washington & Jefferson C, Washington, Pa.; Cody L. Hoop and Amber Bisch; Mark F. Harris and Nobunaka Matsuno
Westminster C, Salt Lake City; Patricia Wayment; Paul Hooker
West Virginia U Inst. of Technology, Montgomery; Andrea Ard; Jay M. Wiedemann and Richard Schoening
Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Tony Davis; Michael R. Adams
HONORABLE MENTION
Albany State U, Georgia; O???Neil Smith; Louise Wrensford
Alma C, Michigan; Joey Burgam; Melissa Strait
Alvernia C, Reading, Pa.; Andrew J. Shearer and Jillian Millbrandt; Rosemarie Chinni and Kevin P. Burns
Anne Arundel Community C, Arnold, Md.; Lisa George and Christopher Spence; Lynn Tracey, June Bronfrenbrenner, and John Jendrek
Aquinas C, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Lianne M. Griffiths and Kathleen Pollock; Li-Heng Chen and Elizabeth M. Jensen
Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Michael Amolins; Dan Chan, Jessica Paumen, Jetty L. Duffy-Matzner
Ball State U, Muncie, Ind.; Nathan Evans and Lindsey Huber; Jason William Ribblett
Bradley U, Peoria, Ill.; Jessica Gereg; Dean Campbell
Butler U, Indianapolis; Jennifer Osborne and Amy Stafford; John Esteb and Michael Samide
California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Devita Wooten and Airek Mathews; Charles N. Millner Jr.
Centenary C of Louisiana, Shreveport; Emily A. Davis and Brett S. Martin; Joshua D. Lawrence
Chapman U, Orange, Calif.; Genevieve Van de Bittner and Christine A. Hughey; Daniel Wellman
Christian Brothers U, Memphis; Phuc Nguyen; David Dawson
Clarion U, Pennsylvania; Kara Waychoff and Ben Park; Jonathan Touster
Coe C, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Amanda B. Stegeman and Matthew D. Sonntag; Martin St. Clair and Maria Dean
C of St. Elizabeth, Morristown, N.J.; Viktoriya Davaeva and Anna Konel; Sister Marian Jose Smith
Colorado State U, Fort Collins; Dan J. Targoff and Dan S. Wood; Nancy E. Levinger and Amy L. Prieto
Concordia U, St. Paul, Minn.; Nathan Burrows and Walt Kelsey; Amy Gort
Cornell C, Mount Vernon, Iowa; Teresa Beary; Craig M. Teague
Delta State U, Cleveland, Miss.; Hope Christian and Shimeka Banks; Alline (Rie) Peeler Somlai and Charles Smithhart
Drury U, Springfield, Mo.; Sean LeNoue and Sara Allcorn; Scott Petrich
Duquesne U, Pittsburgh; Lauren Matosziuk and Medhavi Bole; Jeff Evanseck and Paul Johnson
East Stroudsburg U, Pennsylvania; Cayce Neyhard and Maria Capooci; John C. Freeman
Florida International U, Miami; Stefano P. Boulos and Nicole Salazar; Konstantine Kavallieratos and Piero Gardinalli
Hope C, Holland, Mich.; Lauren Kucera; Jason G. Gillmore
Idaho State U, Pocatello; Ken Brown; Joshua Pak
Illinois Wesleyan U, Bloomington; Aaron Bailey and Kyle Schnitzenbaumer; Rebecca Roesner and Ram Mohan
Indiana State U, Terre Haute; Joel Hallam and Aaron Pickrell; Laurence D. Rosenhein
Indiana U of Pennsylvania; Elizabeth Paladin and Katie Brunecz; Nathan McElroy
Inter American U of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus, San Juan; Rebecca Reyes and Grace Lozano; Agnes Dubey and Izander Rosado
Juniata C, Huntingdon, Pa.; Katrina Kratz; Tom L. Fisher
Lebanon Valley C, Annville, Pa.; Timothy S. Garrett; Marc A. Harris
Linfield C, McMinnville, Ore.; Cathy Pham and Jeneva Foster; Brian Gilbert
Lock Haven U of Pennsylvania; Justin Willhelm and David Hunter; Brent D. May and Kevin Range
Longwood U, Farmville, Va.; Chris Shuford; Melissa C. Rhoten
Manchester C, North Manchester, Ind.; Amanda J. Patch; Susan J. Klein
Manhattan C/C of Mount St. Vincent, Riverdale, N.Y.; Michael Magner; Pamela Kerrigan and Brother Andrew Winka
Mercer U, Macon, Ga.; William Knight; Brian Rood and Bridget Trogden
Middle Tennessee State U, Murfreesboro; Ryan Parsons and Taylor A. Barnes; Gary D. White and Andrienne C. Friedli
Millersville U of Pennsylvania; Rebecca L. Butt; Lyman H. Rickard and Laura J. Anna
Millikin U, Decatur, Ill.; Andy Dunn; George Bennett
Minnesota State U, Moorhead; Mike Caspers and Benjamin Johnson; Asoka Marasinghe and Joe Provost
Murray State U, Kentucky; Evan Roberts and Amanda Howard; Kevin Revell and Edith Banner
Nazareth C of Rochester, New York; Kayleish MacMaster and Collin Schrader; Lynn M. O???Brien and William Lammela
Niagara U, New York; Kristen Incardona; Jeanette Drapo and Scott Nash
North Dakota State U, Fargo; Adam Wohl; Seth C. Rasmussen
Ohio Northern U, Ada; Brittany Catron; Tevye Celius
Pacific Lutheran U, Tacoma, Wash.; Christine Gordon; Craig Fryhle
Point Loma Nazarene U, San Diego; Lisa Sator; Sara Yu Choung
Roanoke C, Salem, W.Va.; Samantha L. Strickland; Benjamin P. Huddle
Rutgers, State U of New Jersey, New Brunswick/Piscataway; Kevin Theisen; John Taylor
Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; Kimberly Fallo; Linda Farber
Saginaw Valley State U, University Center, Mich.; Elizabeth A. Lyons; Andrew M. Chubb
St. Mary???s C of Maryland, St. Mary???s City; Christina M. Falk and Rachel Flurie; Andrew S. Koch and Allan K. Hovland
St. Mary???s C, Notre Dame, Ind.; Christine A. Herdman and Colleen McGowan; Isabel Sanchez
St. Vincent C, Latrobe, Pa.; David Deglau and Laura Echard; Jason K. Vohs
San Jose State U, California; Rachel Fulton and Tu Khan H. Van; Gilles Muller and John Logan
Seattle U; Elizabeth Tyson and Abigail Griebenow, Peter J. Alaimo and Ryan McLaughlin
Seton Hill U, Greensburg, Pa.; Kathleen Donaldson and April Kiral; and Susan M. Yochum
Shippensburg U of Pennsylvania; Matt Smith; Daniel Predecki and Thomas Frielle Jr.
Southeastern Oklahoma State U, Durant; Josiah Schomer; Gordon Eggleton and Nancy L. Paiva
Southern Connecticut State U, New Haven; Jennifer Gleason and Nancy Copeland; Greg Kowalczyk and Olivier Nicaise
Southern Methodist U, Dallas; Afsha Rais and Emily Stuart; Brent S. Sumerlin and Ling Hua
Southwest Minnesota State U, Marshall; Kyle Henning and Joshua Ochocki; Jay Brown
St. Cloud State U, Minnesota; Sarah Winkelman and Allissa Dillman; Mark Mechelke
St. Lawrence U, Canton, N.Y.; Stephanie Walter; Matthew C. Skeels
Temple U, Philadelphia; Allison K. Pymer; Eric Borguet
Transylvania U, Lexington, Ky.; Joshua Elston; Eva Csuhai and Gerald Seebach
U of Alabama, Birmingham; Sonja C Brooks and James E. Kim; Jacqueline A. Nikles and Gary M. Gray
U of California, San Diego, La Jolla; Michael McKeown; Barbara Sawrey
University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg; Eric H. Cantu; Renee Cole
U of Colorado, Colorado Springs; Amanda Loh and Laura Peterson; David Weiss
U of Colorado, Denver, and Health Sciences Center; Veronia Guirguis and Neha Sharma; Michael Travers
U of Georgia, Athens; Keegan Soncha; Anna Hudson and James Anderson
U of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Timothy Mui and Lauren Denofrio; Jesse Miller
U of Kentucky, Lexington; Christine Minton; Stephen M. Testa
U of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Va.; Jennifer E. Yox and Rebecca E. Funkhouser; Leanna C. Giancarlo
U of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Rebecca A. Siegel and Jason Wong; Paul R. Jones
U of Michigan, Flint; Brenden Yonke and Chris Fage; Jessica Tischler
University of Missouri, Rolla; Angela Rudolph and Kimberly Earl; Thomas Schuman and Terry Bone
U of Missouri, St. Louis; Rokas Juodeska; Michael Nichols
U of Nebraska, Kearney; Danielle M. Policarpio; Annette C. Moser
U of North Carolina, Pembroke; Kristi Sinclair; Jessica Ortiz and Meredith Storm
U of Puerto Rico, Mayag??ez Campus; Melany Rivera; Sara E. Delgado and Ricardo Camacho
U of San Francisco; Rick Pan; Tami Spector
U of Southern Indiana, Evansville; Scott Forbey; Evan Millam and Shelly Blunt
U of Texas, Austin; Lisa Fredin; Keith J. Stevenson
U of Texas, El Paso; Giannina Heredia; Walter Dickson, James E. Becvar, and Luis Martinez
U of Toledo, Ohio; Jessica A. Cruz and Laura V. Callow; Edith Klingberg and Andy Jorgensen
U of West Florida, Pensacola; Tyler A. Butler; Michael T. Huggins and Pamela P. Vaughan
U of Wisconsin, La Crosse; Dani Schultz; Janet E. Kirsch
U of Wisconsin, Whitewater; Emily Hall; Andy Wisnowski and Hephzibah J. Kumpaty
Utica C, N.Y.; Emily Corcoran and Amanda J. Murphy; Michelle A. Boucher
Valdosta State U, Georgia; Pavi E. Lockhart; Donna Gosnell and Gary L. Wood
Washburn U, Topeka, Kan.; Sean Armstrong; Shaun Schmidt
Western Connecticut State U, Danbury; Brittany Serke and Justin Phillips; Paula M. Secondo
Western Washington U, Bellingham; Jennifer Johnson and Rebecca Swanson; Christopher Daley and Gary Lampman
Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Kenneth Green and8 Aniello Tambasco; Donald Mencer and Henry Castejon
Xavier U, Cincinnati; Daniel Brown; Barbara M. Hopkins
GREEN CHEMISTRY CHAPTERS
Augustana C
Austin Peay State U
Barry U
Central Michigan U
Evergreen State C
Ferris State U
Hendrix C
Middle Tennessee State U
Millikin U
Northwestern U
South Texas C
Suffolk U
Texarkana C
Truman State U
Union U
U of Arizona
U of Detroit Mercy
U of Michigan, Ann Arbor
U of Minnesota, Morris
U of Pittsburgh
U of Pittsburgh, Titusville
U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo
U of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras
U of Tennessee, Martin
