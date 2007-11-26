Advertisement

Environment

Outstanding Student Chapters Named

by Linda Raber
November 26, 2007
For the 2006–07 academic year, the ACS Committee on Education has bestowed 28 outstanding, 52 commendable, and 99 honorable mention awards as well as 24 green chemistry chapter awards to student affiliate chapters. Plaques will be presented to these chapters during the spring 2008 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.

The names of the award-winning institutions, chapter presidents, and faculty advisers for each of the chapters are listed in that order.

OUTSTANDING

Barry U, Miami Shores, Fla.; Ileana Pazos; George Fisher

Central Michigan U, Mount Pleasant; Rachel A. Young and Kasan A. Sheley; Sharyl A. Majorski and Dale J. LeCaptain

Eastern Oregon U, La Grande; Matthew Bechaver and Julia Deutsch; Anna G. Cavinato

Ferris State U, Big Rapids, Mich.; Emmanuela Ohaeri; Pasquale DiRaddo

Inter American U of Puerto Rico-San Germán, San Juan; Rebecca R. Salamán; Jose R. Pérez and Angela M. González

Lander U, Greenwood, S.C.; Christopher L. Vaughn and Akeem A. Cruickshank; Ralph C. Layland and Peter A. Vahjen

Louisiana State U, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth N. Lissy; Paul S. Russo and Carol M. Taylor

Northeast Texas Community C, Mount Pleasant; Elida Bonilla; Lawrence Brough and James K. Archer

Northwestern State U, Natchitoches, La.; Jordan Brown and Ifrah Jamil; Gillian E. A. Rudd and Walter A. Flomer

Northwestern U, Evanston, Ill.; Sharan R. Srinivasan; SonBinh T. Nguyen

Pontifical Catholic U of Puerto Rico, Ponce; Christymarie Rivera and Ailen Serrano; Carmen Collazo and Jose Escabi

St. Louis U, Missouri; Anne Blackwell and Michelle Watt; Brent Znosko

Santa Clara U, California; Terry O. Tran; Linda S. Brunauer

South Texas C, McAllen; Jorge A. Trevino and Jonathan Hernandez; Ludivina Avila

Suffolk U, Boston; Beatriz Perez; Doris Lewis and Angela Buffone

Truman State U, Kirksville, Mo.; Rene Buell and Josh Himer; Barbara Kramer

Union U, Jackson, Tenn.; Sarah Perlinger and Brent Jones; Charles M. Baldwin and Randy F. Johnston

U of Arizona, Tucson; Nikolai Dahl and Trahern W. Jones; John Pollard

U of Detroit Mercy, Michigan; Lindsey R. Cullen and Andy Ward; Matthew J. Mio

U of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas; Shannon Woodruff and Jennifer Lapierre; Darrell Watson and Ruth A. Murphy

U of Pittsburgh; Maksim Osipov and Nora Elizabeth Jameson; George C. Bandik

U of Pittsburgh, Titusville; David Groscost and Brandon Humberger; Ping Y. Furlan, Diana Browning, and Cindy Andes

U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo; Ada Yilmet Gonz??lez-Torres and Sergio Joel Cardona-Gonz??lez; Ivonne Fernandez-Martinez and Emiliano Garcia-Maldonado

U of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras, San Juan; Anabel Pizarro and Eduardo Caro; Ingrid Montes

U of Tennessee, Martin; Robert H. Mitchell; S. K. Airee

U of Texas at Dallas, Richardson; Danielle A.Victor; John W. Sibert

Waynesburg C, Pennsylvania; Marisa Scozio; Robert B. LaCount

Western Kentucky U, Bowling Green; Amanda Moore; Rachel Baumgardner and Rui Zhang

COMMENDABLE

Angelo State U, San Angelo, Texas; Leah Lawdermilk; Donna K. Howell and Kevin A. Boudreaux

Augustana C, Rock Island, Ill.; Amy Lorenz; Mary E. Biggin and Sally Burgmeier

Austin Peay State U, Clarksville, Tenn.; Shane Peterson and Deanna Hensley; Carrie Brennan

California State U, Chico; Jillian E. Hostetter; Christopher J. Nichols

California State U, Dominguez Hills, Carson; Cherie M. Glenn and Ekaterina Kovacheva; Sofia Pappatheodorou

Carlow U, Pittsburgh; Kelly A. Wilson and Katie E. Hurt; David L. Gallaher and Monique L. Shumaker

Carroll C, Waukesha, Wis.; Bradley Stockel; Michael Schuder

Clemson U, Clemson, S.C.; Chris Pollock and Adam Kraft; John G. Kaup

DePauw U, Greencastle, Ind.; Samuel Rund; David Roberts

Evergreen State C, Olympia, Wash.; Felix Nau Jr.; Dharshi Bopegedera

Florida International U, Biscayne Bay, North Miami; Mariano Amicarelli; Milagros Delgado and Mayra Exposito

Florida Southern C, Lakeland; Jonathan Revels and Justin Massing; Carmen Gauthier

Frostburg State U, Maryland; Christa A. Kucharczyk; Don B. Weser

Georgia C & State U, Milledgeville; Benjamin J. Barfield and Katherine C. Harper; Catrena H. Lisse

Georgia Southern U, Statesboro; Trianna R. McCall; Michele D. McGibony

Glenville State College, West Virginia; Jeremy Connolly and Melinda Woods; Kevin L. Evans and Jake McDougal

Henderson State U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Chad Seevers; Janice J. O???Donnell

Illinois Valley Community C, Oglesby; Erin Wiedmann; Matthew Johll and Jeffrey Carver

Morehead State U, Kentucky; Sable Janney; Mark Blankenbuehler

Newberry C, South Carolina; Alexander Martin and Barrett Stanley; Christina P. McCartha and Sidney Parrish

Northern Kentucky U, Highland Heights; Joel Deye and Rebecca Seger; Keith Walters and Heather Bullen

Ouachita Baptist U, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Brandon Stroope; Martin D. Perry and Joe Bradshaw

Roger Williams U, Bristol, R.I.; Christopher Gagliardi; Stephen K. O???Shea

St. Francis U, Loretto, Pa; Aaron P. Osysko and Jacqueline M. Caskey; Nathan L. Malavolti and Edward P. Zovinka

Simmons C, Boston; Katherine Centrella; Richard Gurney and Jennifer R. Canfield

Southern Illinois U, Edwardsville; Mariellen T. Sydow; Susan D. Wiediger

Stern C for Women—Yeshiva U, New York City; Grace Charles and Miriann Ausabel; Chaya Rapp

Tennessee Technological U, Cookeville; Becca L. Newhouse; Daniel J. Swartling

Texarkana C, Texas; Zachary D. Ramsey and Justin N. Treas; Patricia L. Harman and Mike Buttram

Texas A&M U, Kingsville; Fabiola Garcia and Daisy N. Cantu; Thomas Hays

Trinity U, San Antonio; Gretchen Vincil; Adam R. Urbach

Tuskegee U, Alabama; Charmaine D. Tutson and Tahirah Farrer-Bradley; Barbara G. Rackley and Albert E. Russell

Union C, Schenectady, N.Y.; Rachel Peters; Mary K. Carroll and Michael Hagerman

U of Central Oklahoma, Edmond; Paul Jordan; Dallas G. New

U of Houston; Saba Javed and Vy Phan; Simon Bott

U of Minnesota, Morris; Megan Mekoli and Ben Buer; Jennifer Goodnough and James Togeas

U of Northern Colorado, Greeley; Ryan Miwa; Kimberly A. O. Pacheco

U of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla; Fransuas Rivera; Yanira Lopez and Brenda Ramos

U of Puerto Rico, Cayey; Viviana Orozco and Adamari Rivera; Elba Reyes

U of Puerto Rico, Humacao; Angel Ayala and Educardo Rosario; Juan Suarez

U of St. Thomas, Houston; Adeola Olowu; Thomas B. Malloy Jr.

U of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.; Anne Bainbridge and Josh Speros; Anthony J. Borgerding

U of Tampa, Florida; Nicole Craig; John A. Struss

U of Texas, San Antonio; Cristal Lindell and Asiya Hammond; Harry Jarrett and George Negrete

U of Texas, Tyler; Abigail Green; Neil Gray and Tanya Shtoyko

U of Wisconsin, Eau Claire; Andrew Wagner and Deidra Gerlach; Kurt N. Wiegel and James E. Boulter

U of Wisconsin, Platteville; Emily McLean; Ann Turner and Timothy Zauche

Virginia Polytechnic Inst. & State U, Blacksburg; Lauren E. Thompson and Kelley McQuiddy; Claudia P. Brodkin

Washington & Jefferson C, Washington, Pa.; Cody L. Hoop and Amber Bisch; Mark F. Harris and Nobunaka Matsuno

Westminster C, Salt Lake City; Patricia Wayment; Paul Hooker

West Virginia U Inst. of Technology, Montgomery; Andrea Ard; Jay M. Wiedemann and Richard Schoening

Xavier U of Louisiana, New Orleans; Tony Davis; Michael R. Adams

HONORABLE MENTION

Albany State U, Georgia; O???Neil Smith; Louise Wrensford

Alma C, Michigan; Joey Burgam; Melissa Strait

Alvernia C, Reading, Pa.; Andrew J. Shearer and Jillian Millbrandt; Rosemarie Chinni and Kevin P. Burns

Anne Arundel Community C, Arnold, Md.; Lisa George and Christopher Spence; Lynn Tracey, June Bronfrenbrenner, and John Jendrek

Aquinas C, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Lianne M. Griffiths and Kathleen Pollock; Li-Heng Chen and Elizabeth M. Jensen

Augustana C, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Michael Amolins; Dan Chan, Jessica Paumen, Jetty L. Duffy-Matzner

Ball State U, Muncie, Ind.; Nathan Evans and Lindsey Huber; Jason William Ribblett

Bradley U, Peoria, Ill.; Jessica Gereg; Dean Campbell

Butler U, Indianapolis; Jennifer Osborne and Amy Stafford; John Esteb and Michael Samide

California State Polytechnic U, Pomona; Devita Wooten and Airek Mathews; Charles N. Millner Jr.

Centenary C of Louisiana, Shreveport; Emily A. Davis and Brett S. Martin; Joshua D. Lawrence

Chapman U, Orange, Calif.; Genevieve Van de Bittner and Christine A. Hughey; Daniel Wellman

Christian Brothers U, Memphis; Phuc Nguyen; David Dawson

Clarion U, Pennsylvania; Kara Waychoff and Ben Park; Jonathan Touster

Coe C, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Amanda B. Stegeman and Matthew D. Sonntag; Martin St. Clair and Maria Dean

C of St. Elizabeth, Morristown, N.J.; Viktoriya Davaeva and Anna Konel; Sister Marian Jose Smith

Colorado State U, Fort Collins; Dan J. Targoff and Dan S. Wood; Nancy E. Levinger and Amy L. Prieto

Concordia U, St. Paul, Minn.; Nathan Burrows and Walt Kelsey; Amy Gort

Cornell C, Mount Vernon, Iowa; Teresa Beary; Craig M. Teague

Delta State U, Cleveland, Miss.; Hope Christian and Shimeka Banks; Alline (Rie) Peeler Somlai and Charles Smithhart

Drury U, Springfield, Mo.; Sean LeNoue and Sara Allcorn; Scott Petrich

Duquesne U, Pittsburgh; Lauren Matosziuk and Medhavi Bole; Jeff Evanseck and Paul Johnson

East Stroudsburg U, Pennsylvania; Cayce Neyhard and Maria Capooci; John C. Freeman

Florida International U, Miami; Stefano P. Boulos and Nicole Salazar; Konstantine Kavallieratos and Piero Gardinalli

Hope C, Holland, Mich.; Lauren Kucera; Jason G. Gillmore

Idaho State U, Pocatello; Ken Brown; Joshua Pak

Illinois Wesleyan U, Bloomington; Aaron Bailey and Kyle Schnitzenbaumer; Rebecca Roesner and Ram Mohan

Indiana State U, Terre Haute; Joel Hallam and Aaron Pickrell; Laurence D. Rosenhein

Indiana U of Pennsylvania; Elizabeth Paladin and Katie Brunecz; Nathan McElroy

Inter American U of Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Campus, San Juan; Rebecca Reyes and Grace Lozano; Agnes Dubey and Izander Rosado

Juniata C, Huntingdon, Pa.; Katrina Kratz; Tom L. Fisher

Lebanon Valley C, Annville, Pa.; Timothy S. Garrett; Marc A. Harris

Linfield C, McMinnville, Ore.; Cathy Pham and Jeneva Foster; Brian Gilbert

Lock Haven U of Pennsylvania; Justin Willhelm and David Hunter; Brent D. May and Kevin Range

Longwood U, Farmville, Va.; Chris Shuford; Melissa C. Rhoten

Manchester C, North Manchester, Ind.; Amanda J. Patch; Susan J. Klein

Manhattan C/C of Mount St. Vincent, Riverdale, N.Y.; Michael Magner; Pamela Kerrigan and Brother Andrew Winka

Mercer U, Macon, Ga.; William Knight; Brian Rood and Bridget Trogden

Middle Tennessee State U, Murfreesboro; Ryan Parsons and Taylor A. Barnes; Gary D. White and Andrienne C. Friedli

Millersville U of Pennsylvania; Rebecca L. Butt; Lyman H. Rickard and Laura J. Anna

Millikin U, Decatur, Ill.; Andy Dunn; George Bennett

Minnesota State U, Moorhead; Mike Caspers and Benjamin Johnson; Asoka Marasinghe and Joe Provost

Murray State U, Kentucky; Evan Roberts and Amanda Howard; Kevin Revell and Edith Banner

Nazareth C of Rochester, New York; Kayleish MacMaster and Collin Schrader; Lynn M. O???Brien and William Lammela

Niagara U, New York; Kristen Incardona; Jeanette Drapo and Scott Nash

North Dakota State U, Fargo; Adam Wohl; Seth C. Rasmussen

Ohio Northern U, Ada; Brittany Catron; Tevye Celius

Pacific Lutheran U, Tacoma, Wash.; Christine Gordon; Craig Fryhle

Point Loma Nazarene U, San Diego; Lisa Sator; Sara Yu Choung

Roanoke C, Salem, W.Va.; Samantha L. Strickland; Benjamin P. Huddle

Rutgers, State U of New Jersey, New Brunswick/Piscataway; Kevin Theisen; John Taylor

Sacred Heart U, Fairfield, Conn.; Kimberly Fallo; Linda Farber

Saginaw Valley State U, University Center, Mich.; Elizabeth A. Lyons; Andrew M. Chubb

St. Mary???s C of Maryland, St. Mary???s City; Christina M. Falk and Rachel Flurie; Andrew S. Koch and Allan K. Hovland

St. Mary???s C, Notre Dame, Ind.; Christine A. Herdman and Colleen McGowan; Isabel Sanchez

St. Vincent C, Latrobe, Pa.; David Deglau and Laura Echard; Jason K. Vohs

San Jose State U, California; Rachel Fulton and Tu Khan H. Van; Gilles Muller and John Logan

Seattle U; Elizabeth Tyson and Abigail Griebenow, Peter J. Alaimo and Ryan McLaughlin

Seton Hill U, Greensburg, Pa.; Kathleen Donaldson and April Kiral; and Susan M. Yochum

Shippensburg U of Pennsylvania; Matt Smith; Daniel Predecki and Thomas Frielle Jr.

Southeastern Oklahoma State U, Durant; Josiah Schomer; Gordon Eggleton and Nancy L. Paiva

Southern Connecticut State U, New Haven; Jennifer Gleason and Nancy Copeland; Greg Kowalczyk and Olivier Nicaise

Southern Methodist U, Dallas; Afsha Rais and Emily Stuart; Brent S. Sumerlin and Ling Hua

Southwest Minnesota State U, Marshall; Kyle Henning and Joshua Ochocki; Jay Brown

St. Cloud State U, Minnesota; Sarah Winkelman and Allissa Dillman; Mark Mechelke

St. Lawrence U, Canton, N.Y.; Stephanie Walter; Matthew C. Skeels

Temple U, Philadelphia; Allison K. Pymer; Eric Borguet

Transylvania U, Lexington, Ky.; Joshua Elston; Eva Csuhai and Gerald Seebach

U of Alabama, Birmingham; Sonja C Brooks and James E. Kim; Jacqueline A. Nikles and Gary M. Gray

U of California, San Diego, La Jolla; Michael McKeown; Barbara Sawrey

University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg; Eric H. Cantu; Renee Cole

U of Colorado, Colorado Springs; Amanda Loh and Laura Peterson; David Weiss

U of Colorado, Denver, and Health Sciences Center; Veronia Guirguis and Neha Sharma; Michael Travers

U of Georgia, Athens; Keegan Soncha; Anna Hudson and James Anderson

U of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Timothy Mui and Lauren Denofrio; Jesse Miller

U of Kentucky, Lexington; Christine Minton; Stephen M. Testa

U of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Va.; Jennifer E. Yox and Rebecca E. Funkhouser; Leanna C. Giancarlo

U of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Rebecca A. Siegel and Jason Wong; Paul R. Jones

U of Michigan, Flint; Brenden Yonke and Chris Fage; Jessica Tischler

University of Missouri, Rolla; Angela Rudolph and Kimberly Earl; Thomas Schuman and Terry Bone

U of Missouri, St. Louis; Rokas Juodeska; Michael Nichols

U of Nebraska, Kearney; Danielle M. Policarpio; Annette C. Moser

U of North Carolina, Pembroke; Kristi Sinclair; Jessica Ortiz and Meredith Storm

U of Puerto Rico, Mayag??ez Campus; Melany Rivera; Sara E. Delgado and Ricardo Camacho

U of San Francisco; Rick Pan; Tami Spector

U of Southern Indiana, Evansville; Scott Forbey; Evan Millam and Shelly Blunt

U of Texas, Austin; Lisa Fredin; Keith J. Stevenson

U of Texas, El Paso; Giannina Heredia; Walter Dickson, James E. Becvar, and Luis Martinez

U of Toledo, Ohio; Jessica A. Cruz and Laura V. Callow; Edith Klingberg and Andy Jorgensen

U of West Florida, Pensacola; Tyler A. Butler; Michael T. Huggins and Pamela P. Vaughan

U of Wisconsin, La Crosse; Dani Schultz; Janet E. Kirsch

U of Wisconsin, Whitewater; Emily Hall; Andy Wisnowski and Hephzibah J. Kumpaty

Utica C, N.Y.; Emily Corcoran and Amanda J. Murphy; Michelle A. Boucher

Valdosta State U, Georgia; Pavi E. Lockhart; Donna Gosnell and Gary L. Wood

Washburn U, Topeka, Kan.; Sean Armstrong; Shaun Schmidt

Western Connecticut State U, Danbury; Brittany Serke and Justin Phillips; Paula M. Secondo

Western Washington U, Bellingham; Jennifer Johnson and Rebecca Swanson; Christopher Daley and Gary Lampman

Wilkes U, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; Kenneth Green and8 Aniello Tambasco; Donald Mencer and Henry Castejon

Xavier U, Cincinnati; Daniel Brown; Barbara M. Hopkins

GREEN CHEMISTRY CHAPTERS

Augustana C

Austin Peay State U

Barry U

Central Michigan U

Evergreen State C

Ferris State U

Hendrix C

Middle Tennessee State U

Millikin U

Northwestern U

South Texas C

Suffolk U

Texarkana C

Truman State U

Union U

U of Arizona

U of Detroit Mercy

U of Michigan, Ann Arbor

U of Minnesota, Morris

U of Pittsburgh

U of Pittsburgh, Titusville

U of Puerto Rico, Arecibo

U of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras

U of Tennessee, Martin

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2011 ACS Fellows
Outstanding Student Chapters
2007–08 Outstanding Student Affiliates Chapter Awards

