Pfizer Will Buy Vaccine Specialist

Pfizer has agreed to acquire Coley Pharmaceutical for $164 million. Coley specializes in vaccine adjuvant technology and a new class of immunomodulatory drug candidates, called TLR Therapeutics, to fight cancers, allergy and asthma disorders, and autoimmune diseases. "This acquisition is an important component of Pfizer's vaccine strategy and reflects our commitment to research new and more effective vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and to treat cancers and other debilitating conditions," says CEO Jeffrey B. Kindler.
