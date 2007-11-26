PolyPeptide Acquires Isochem Peptides Unit

Peptide specialist PolyPeptide Laboratories has acquired NeoMPS, the peptide subsidiary of Isochem, the fine chemicals division of French state-owned chemical maker SNPE. NeoMPS was formed in 2004 when Isochem merged two SNPE holdings, NeoSystem in Strasbourg, France, and Multiple Peptide Systems in San Diego. SNPE has stated its intention to exit fine chemicals entirely. PolyPeptide says it is also building a generic peptides facility in Mumbai.
