Schulman May Be Sold As CEO Retires

A. Schulman Inc., the Akron, Ohio-based polymer compounder, has announced that CEO Terry L. Haines, a 42-year employee, will retire once a new chief is found. Schulman says it has "identified a highly qualified candidate" and is "negotiating with that individual to assume the CEO position by March 1, 2008." Schulman has also joined with Barington Capital, which owns about 9% of the company, to form a special committee of its board to consider strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including acquisition, merger, or sale.
