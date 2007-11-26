Songwon Plans Novel Isobutylene Facility

Songwon Industrial will spend $20 million to build a plant in Maeam, South Korea, for high-purity isobutylene, which the firm uses as a raw material to produce antioxidants. Songwon says the facility, set to open in early 2009 with a capacity of 30,000 metric tons per year, will be the world's first large-scale isobutylene plant to start with the raw material tert-butanol. Other such plants, the company says, start with raw materials based on crude oil.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter