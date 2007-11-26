Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Unsustainable Consumption

November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Several items related to fuels and chemicals from food crops in the Sept. 17 issue of C&EN prompt this letter: "OECD Questions Biofuel Expansion" (page 27), "Renewable Fuels Face Bumpy Road" (page 28), and "ACS Honors Heroes of Chemistry" (page 45).

Ah, the power of the Law of Unintended Consequences. When Norman Borlaug launched the Green Revolution in the 1950s, for which he received a Nobel Peace Prize in 1970, there were about 2 billion people on the planet, struggling to get enough to eat. Now, largely as a result of that revolution, the world population has tripled to 6 billion, still struggling for enough food. Same problem at three times the magnitude.

To make matters worse, we are now using an increasing share of our precious cropland to make transportation fuels such as ethanol from corn and diesel from soybeans. This is already substantially raising food prices worldwide with no chance of making a significant dent in our dependence on petroleum. With the power of subsidies that would be difficult to eliminate, the magnitude of this disaster is still several years away. As a DuPont retiree, I got a bit of a chill over the honor bestowed on my company for its work in making raw materials for plastics and fibers from corn.

For more than 100 years, the West has adopted a lifestyle heavily based on the idea of the unlimited availability of oil, when we should have known that that resource could never support the same lifestyle in the rest of the world. We have no standing now to claim that China and India, for example, must not try to duplicate our lifestyle. Instead, the U.S. ought to be leading the way to energy efficiency. There seems little chance that we're willing to do that and to slow global warming.

All this displays the need for long-range thinking, something people seem incapable of, particularly in democracies.

Victor Reilly
Aiken, S.C.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Reasons ForReplacing Fossil Fuels
Weighing Ethanol Quotas
Debating How To Curb Energy Use

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE