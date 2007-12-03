Mass Spectrometry Applications

We enjoyed reading "Taking Mass Spec Into the Open" (C&EN, Oct. 8, page 13). Florida Institute of Technology was the first Ph.D.-granting academic research institution to purchase a DART MS, and we have used it to good effect. It is a remarkably capable instrument.
We have developed an application that may be of interest to your readers: the analysis of self-assembled monolayers of thiols on gold (Anal. Chem. 2007, 79, 5479). This paper included Chip Cody, coinventor of DART (direct analysis in real time), as a coauthor. Our method allows the analysis of SAMs directly from the surface, with no sample preparation.
Thank you for describing these new and powerful techniques. It will be interesting to see what additional applications are discovered as these instruments become more widespread.
Joel A. OlsonNasri NesnasMelbourne, Fla.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter