C&EN’s Talented 12

Welcome to C&EN’s annual Talented 12 issue, in which we highlight a dozen young rising stars who are using chemical know-how to change the world. These researchers are hunting for compounds in interstellar space and mapping the molecular signatures of parasite-ravaged hearts. They’re figuring out better ways to diagnose tuberculosis and dreaming up blueprints for building the next generation of computer chips.
We say this every year, but it’s true—narrowing our pool of outstanding nominees to just 12 is an increasingly daunting task. Yet, each year we’re thrilled to learn how these scientists stand on the cutting edge of chemistry.
Kevin Barnett
The kitchen creations of my Turkish wife!
Josep Cornella
A rib eye, delicious fish, or nice bottle of wine
Robert J. Gilliard, Jr.
Chai tea latte
Osvaldo Gutierrez
Potato chips with Valentina or Tapatío hot sauce!
Mireille Kamariza
Nuts and protein bars
Lingyin Li
Chocolate
Laura-Isobel McCall
Cheese, bread, and chocolate
Lynn McGregor
Peanuts with salt and pepper, Fritos, or Cheez-Its
Brett McGuire
Miss Vickie’s kettle chips
Wendy Lee Queen
Crunchy corn snacks, spicy hummus, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Jessica Ray
Fruit and vegetables
Rudy Wojtecki
M&M’s and sesame sticks
Being the Boss: The 3 Imperatives for Becoming a Great Leader, Linda A. Hill and Kent Lineback —Mireille Kamariza
A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes, Stephen Hawking —Josep Cornella
Mastery, Robert Greene—Lingyin Li
Molecules That Changed the World, K. C. Nicolaou and T. Montagnon —Rudy Wojtecki
The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals, Michael Pollan —Lynn McGregor
One Hundred Years of Solitude, Gabriel García Márquez —Osvaldo Gutierrez
Outliers: The Story of Success, Malcolm Gladwell —Kevin Barnett
So You Want to Talk about Race, Ijeoma Oluo, and White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism, Robin DiAngelo —Jessica Ray
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life, Mark Manson —Wendy Lee Queen
The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, and Hatchet, Gary Paulsen —Brett McGuire
C&EN editorial staff produced this feature with funding from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., which did not influence any editorial decisions.
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN
Welcome to C&EN’s annual Talented 12 issue, in which we highlight a dozen young rising stars who are using chemical know-how to change the world. Paging through the profiles of the Talented 12 class of 2020 will take you on a voyage to science’s frontiers. These researchers are hunting for compounds in interstellar space and mapping the molecular signatures of parasite-ravaged hearts. They’re figuring out better ways to diagnose tuberculosis and dreaming up blueprints for building the next generation of computer chips.
We say this every year, but it’s true—narrowing our pool of outstanding nominees to just 12 is an increasingly daunting task. Yet, each year we’re thrilled to learn how these scientists stand on the cutting edge of chemistry.
To assemble this list, we consulted our staff and Talented 12 alumni. But the overwhelming majority of our nominations came from an online form submitted by C&EN’s readers. The world has changed so much since we started considering these candidates in late 2019. But no matter how the world continues to evolve, we’re sure these bright minds will have a hand in shaping the future.
EDITORIAL LEADS: Bethany Halford and Lisa M. Jarvis
PROJECT EDITORS: Melissa T. Gilden and Alexandra A. Taylor
WRITERS: Celia Henry Arnaud, Leigh Krietsch Boerner, Katherine Bourzac, Ryan Cross, Bethany Halford, Laura Howes, Mitch Jacoby, Lisa M. Jarvis, and Sam Lemonick
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Robert Bryson
UI/UX DIRECTOR: Tchad K. Blair
WEB PRODUCTION: Luis Carrillo and Ty Finocchiaro
GRAPHICS EDITOR: Yang H. Ku
ART DIRECTORS: Robin L. Braverman and William A. Ludwig
PRODUCTION EDITORS: Arminda Downey-Mavromatis, Manny I. Fox Morone, Gina Vitale, and Marsha-Ann Watson
COPY EDITOR: Heather Holt
ENGAGEMENT EDITORS: Melissa T. Gilden and Dorea I. Reeser
C&EN editorial staff produced this feature with funding from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., which did not influence any editorial decisions.
